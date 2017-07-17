Arkansas man killed, another injured after pickup overturns

One Arkansas man was killed and another was injured after a pickup overturned in Faulkner County on Saturday, police said.

A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Mill Bridge Road in Guy around 8:15 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The pickup veered out of control, ran off the roadway and flipped over, police said.

The driver, Jacob Dorado, 37, of Quitman, suffered fatal injuries.

A passenger, Nicholas Dorado, 50, of Quitman, was reportedly hurt and taken to a Conway hospital.

The weather was said to be clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

At least 257 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.