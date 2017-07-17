Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 17, 2017, 5:21 p.m.

Arkansas man accused of spraying ammonia into woman's face during fight

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.

eddie-marcus-higgins-35-of-jonesboro

PHOTO BY CRAIGHEAD COUNTY JAIL

Eddie Marcus Higgins, 35, of Jonesboro

A woman told police in northeast Arkansas that a man sprayed ammonia in her face during an altercation over the weekend.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department were called around 2:45 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 1400 block of Lakewood Drive in reference to a welfare check.

Authorities then spoke with the victim, who said that the father of her children, 35-year-old Eddie Marcus Higgins, came by her home to get items.

While waiting inside, the woman said, Higgins reportedly sprayed her in the face with a bottle of window cleaner, causing “burning” in her eyes.

Higgins was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member, according to a police report. He denied spraying ammonia at the woman’s face.

The victim’s two children were inside the house at the time and saw the altercation happen, the report states.

Higgins remained at the Craighead County jail as of Monday afternoon, records show.

epeeking says... July 17, 2017 at 4:35 p.m.

Another TOTALLY WORTHLESS being. Not even worth being used as fertilizer for the ground.

titleist10 says... July 17, 2017 at 5:17 p.m.

Younghog your bro?

