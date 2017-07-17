FULL LIST: Arkansas State Fair announces 2017 entertainment lineup

The entertainment lineup for this year’s Arkansas State Fair is set to include a mixture of musicians whose careers largely date back to the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.

Performers on this year’s lineup include rapper Coolio and lead singer Vince Neil of heavy metal band Motley Crue, which performed its final show in 2015.

Arkansas-based “rockabilly” band Sonny Burgess & The Pacers, which was formed in the 1950s, is also set to perform.

Other musicians on the lineup are lead singer Ann Wilson of rock band Heart, guitarist Tom Keifer of rock band Cinderella, rapper Juvenile, soul artist Freddie Jackson, indie pop band AJR and county singer Keith Anderson.

“We’re bringing in some great classic rock performers, some popular country acts, several alternative rock bands and a handful of legendary R&B and hip-hop acts,” said Ralph Shoptaw, the state fair’s general manager.

The 78th annual Arkansas State Fair is scheduled over an 11-day period this year, with events scheduled Oct. 12-22 at the state fairgrounds off West Roosevelt Road.

Entry into all concerts at the state fair is included with gate admission.

Premium concert tickets, which range in price from $15 to $25, are set to go on sale Friday. Party deck seating will also be available and will cost from $25 to $50, officials said.

More information about the Arkansas State Fair can be found by visiting its website or by calling (501) 372-8341.