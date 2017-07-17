Bankruptcy watch

ALMA Roger Dale Newton Sr. (dba Roger Newton Trucking Inc.), P.O. Box 249, July 11, 2017, Chapter 7.
BATESVILLE Randall Aaron Box (dba US Pro Media, LLC), 160 Vernon Drive, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
Tyler C. Stephens, 1670 Camp Tahkodah, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
BAUXITE John W. Boone, 7044 Ore Trail, July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
Mark and Kristine Hoskins (aka Kristine Ludwig, Kristine Worden), 8201 Mars Hill Road, July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Beverly Tolliver Foringer (aka Beverly Tolliver-Rajput, Beverly Tolliver, dba Summit Clinical Trials Center LLC, BTRAJPUT Clinical Research Consulting, PLLC, Sitter Services LLC), 1 Holt Lane, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
BENTON Angela Rene Gibson, 1215 North Shady Lane, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Dayne Ray Hogan, 529 S. Taft St., July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
James L. Hennigan, 12A Jefferson St., July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
Jesus A. and Sabrina Velasquez, 523 East Sevier, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
Kandyce Ann Long, 411 Trout, July 12, 2017, Chapter 7.
Matthew D. Burns, 1219 Pine Drive Haskell, July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
Stephen Ray James, 2050 Grand Ave., July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Andrew Martin and Kimberly Ann Kellogg, 1909 Fremont St., July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
Craig Alan Orpin, P.O. Box 678, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
Joy Ann Crawford (dba Allstar Cars & Trucks, LLC), 12923 Galyean Road, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
Timothy W. Bates II, 2702 SW Boiler Maker Road Unit 26, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
BRINKLEY Chad J. and Stephanie G. Crawford, 1611 S. Grand Ave., July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
CABOT Brad Westbrook, 131 Cardinal Lane Apt G21, July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
Bradley N. Thomas (aka Brad Thomas, dba Thomas & Associates Agency, Inc., fdba Klutch Sports, Inc.), 15 Edgehill Cove, July 12, 2017, Chapter 7.
James Dale and Patricia Nell Busby, 30 Whipporwill St., July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
Jimmy Wayne and Donna Diane Elkins (dba Choice Plumbing, JWE Plumbing, Inc., Nene's Sugarloaf Onestop), 736 Hickory Lane, July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
Kimberly Dawn Roberson, 20 Nevada Lane, July 11, 2017, Chapter 7.
Lonnie and Barbara Cooper Jr. (aka Barbara Judson), 2406 Palisade Drive, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
Paul R. Mahoney, 25 Bellaire Drive, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Wanda F. Hubbard, 115 Romine Drive, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
William Gerald Tubbs, 833 Mahoney Road, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
CARLISLE Melissa M. and John M. Frazier III, 623 Staton Road, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
Sergio Gomillion, 403 Willard Lewis St., July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
CENTERTON Bobby V. Meeks Jr., 928 Meadow Land Drive, July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
CLARENDON Barbara Dawson, 523 North 5th, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Angela R. Moon (aka Angela Mercer), 600 W. Haven Drive, Lot 3, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Brandy Nekesha Simpson, 800 Turner Trail, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
Brianna S. Clinkscale, 2015 Richsmith Lane, Apt. 212, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
Gregory D. Madden, 2225 Wilmington, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
Heinrich B. Meisenbach, 2919 Joanna Drive, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Vince Rivas, 4 Kellie Road, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
DARDANELLE Kacy C. and Charles J. Goebel V, 207 Old Mill Road, July 12, 2017, Chapter 7.
Michael Steven and Kandy Corenne Rogers, 1232 West State Arkansas 155, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
DE WITT Kenneth E. Fletcher Jr. (aka Kenny Fletcher), 281 Jack Hill Road, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Gregory Ellis Brady, 4481 Moro Bay Highway, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
Linda F. Smith (aka Linda F. Broadnax, Linda F. Nelson), 1309 Roosevelt St., July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE James Robert and Andrea Lynn Stewart, 1009 N Eastwood Drive, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
Jason Wayne McDonner, 1759 Shamblin Ave. Apt D, July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Arista N. Lindgren, 5100 Zero St., Apt. 3503, July 11, 2017, Chapter 7.
Louis J. and Tammy J. Vincent, 6210 South 11th St., July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
FOUNTAIN HILL Dwanda Denise Domineck, 221 Oz Simpson Road, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
GARFIELD Mary Jane White (aka Mary Jane Lewis), 17422 Gann Ridge Road, July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
GRAVETTE Jonathan Mitchell Bacon, 603 Birmingham St. SW, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Jeffrey Stogner, 23 Landover Road, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Annie M. Caldwell, 622 Drive Martin Luther King, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
HAMPTON Stephen Earl Withers, 1493 County Road 518, July 8, 2017, Chapter 13.
HELENA-WEST HELENA Dorothy Taylor Williams, 313 N. 3rd St., Apt. A, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
HOPE Carolyn Ann Jackson, P.O. Box 24, July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Brian Atchley, 346 Shady Heights Road, July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
Diana Stapleton, 171 Collier Drive, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Jeffery R. and Amber D. Thibodeau (aka Amber D. Dobbs), 119 Sara Lane, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
Mark Allen Steiner, 144 Table Rock Place, July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
Richard L. Dawson, 405 Leawood St., July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
Richard L. Longtin (dba Hot Springs Pipe & Steel, Richard's Hot Shot & Delivery), P.O. Box 23102, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
Spencer C. Shuffield, 382 Fleetwood Drive, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
HUNTSVILLE Connie F. Bennett, 109 Drake Ave., July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE David Jimenez, 300 Franklin St., July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
Maria R. Hairston-Akins, 39 Wright Circle, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
Morgan D. and Stacey Y. Smith, 99 Bellevue Circle, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Buford Jerome Morgan, 326 County Road 7822, July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
Rodney Joseph Williams, 144 County Road 303, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Michael B. and Lisa M. Boydell (aka Lisa M. Cooper), 377 Dripping Springs Road, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
KENSETT Ronnie Heath Medler, 208 E. Searcy St., July 11, 2017, Chapter 7.
LAMAR Dawn C. Stewart, 3945 County Road 3631, July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
LAVACA Anthony Benjamin and Rebecca Anne Geheb (aka Rebecca Decker), P.O. Box 554, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Angela Antoinette Miller, 14015 Wimbledon Loop, July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
Calandra D. Rauls, 6310 Colonel Glenn, Apt. No.609, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
Cecily and Pauletta Thomas (aka Cecily Flournoy), 9500 Wilderness Road, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
Chanthala Soutthickak, 16801 Lobo Lane, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Craig D. Easter, 1106 Ronwood Drive, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
Crystal Lashay Henry, 8204 Moonbeam Trail, July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
DeMarcus E. Walker, 36 Clement Drive, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
Deveron D. and Brittany N. Garnett, 1822 S. Buchanan St., July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Jacquelyn Conway, 4609 Princeton Drive, July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
Jan C. Hill, 300 S Rodney Parham Road, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Jasmine Monk, 23 Nandina Circle Apt. 6, July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
LaTasha McCall, 6909 Grace Road, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Marcus and Tyeshia Jarrett (aka Tyeshia Parks), 1206 Burrow St., July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Mikel O. Felton, 1601 N. Bryant St. Apt 41, July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
Roy Jackson, 5615 Tall Pine Blvd., July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
Ryan N. Leslie (aka Samuel R. Leslie), 1217 Hendrix Ave., July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
Stephanie R. Roberson, 301 Kings Row Drive No.504, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Tacarra McAdory (aka Tacarra Oglesby), 11221 Mara Lynn Road No.M13, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
Tacoiya B. Fairchild, 5202 Mulberry Place, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
Talayah Hood, 17709 Arkansas 365 S, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
Tammy R. Morrison, 4718 Kenyon Drive, July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
Taneka R. Paige (aka Taneka R. Chappel), 400 N. University, No.106, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
Tara R. Stewart, No.7 Elkhart Court, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
Thelma Bradley, 1314 E. 38th St., July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Tony Gates, 19212 Oaklawn Cove, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Vicki R. Roberts, 505 Chickadee Drive No.B, July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Johnny Wayne Peterson, 910 Court St., July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
LOWELL Elizabeth A. Suobank (aka Beth Suobank), P.O. Box 411, July 11, 2017, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Rachelle D. Williams, 12 Churchhill Drive, July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Bridget Henderson, 1426 Mimosa St., July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
MARION Freddie Eugene Young, 515 Par Drive, Apt 1, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Christy Collins (aka Christy Johnson, Christy Wilson), 505 Tuscany Circle, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
MELBOURNE Randall Stephen Wortham (aka Steve Wortham), P.O. Box 422, July 11, 2017, Chapter 12.
MONTICELLO Kembree Moore, 619 Plantersville Road, July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
MOUNT HOLLY Jamel Nettles and Nicole Adair, 1343 McCall Road, July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN PINE Ralph Andrew Watson, 255 Emily Grace Lane, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
NASHVILLE Sharlett Jefferson, 1201 Leslie St., July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Chaunsey Dixon, 2304 Ella Court, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
Christine Bryant-Hubbard and James L. Hubbard Sr., 5805 Green Valley Ave., July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Donald Brinkley, 1009 W. 47th St., Apt. C, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
Edward M. and Tori S. Kirk (aka Tori Walker), 5901 John F. Kennedy, Apt 5326, July 12, 2017, Chapter 7.
Meoshea D. and Clifton J. Williams II, 609 Libby Lane, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
Nina R. Carter, 5600 Granby Road, July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
Porsche Baker, 920 Anemone Drive, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
Robert H. O'Connor Sr. (aka Bob O'Connor), P.O. Box 95272, July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
Tylon T. and Janice M. Canada, 508 Saunders Drive, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
OZONE David Gene and Keania Irene Conley, 112 County Road 4260, July 11, 2017, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Freddy Lee and Autumn Elizabeth Horad, 2802 Trowbridge Drive, July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
Robert Leon and Betty Sue Woods, 608 Greene 845 Road, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
Theron Phillip and Shela Luann Ussery, 521 North 10th St., July 11, 2017, Chapter 7.
PEARCY Andrew and Gloria Hansen, 730 Whitfield Road, July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Freddie Lee and Elvira Baggett, 1912 S Plum St., July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
Geraldine Holmes Buckingham, 8 Bonnie Park Drive, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
Juawana Kentle, 2507 N. Sheraton Drive, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
LaToyia Oglesby, 3422 Miramar Drive, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
Lee Brown, 801 West 20th, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
Rose Marie Rogers, 2500 W 34th Ave., July 6, 2017, Chapter 13.
Sharon Terry, P.O. Box 3147, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
Stacy McBride Sr., 1506 S Virginia St., July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
Yvonna Alexander, 1902 Howard Drive, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
PLEASANT PLAINS Johnnie Ralph and Ruth Ann Miller, P.O. Box 463, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
POCAHONTAS C.J. Gowetski, 3649 Arkansas 304 E., July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
PRATTSVILLE Dixie Laura Holder (aka Dixie Ellis), 3167 Arkansas 291 N., July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Barbara Ellen Farriester (aka Barbara Ellen Augustine), 102 N 30th St., July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Alyssa L. Benton, 909 Holms Road No.210, July 11, 2017, Chapter 7.
SHANNON HILLS Carlton Kelly II, 1010 Clinton Court, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN Jennifer M. Holmes, 28 Gates Drive, July 11, 2017, Chapter 7.
Patrick Daniel and Keri Renee Theiss, 725 Reynolds Drive, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Jon Nelson, 41 Cardinal Valley Drive, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Joseph D. Stillman, 14810 Arkansas 107, Apt. A, July 6, 2017, Chapter 7.
Rachel C. Marlow, 126 Overcup Drive, July 12, 2017, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Brandon C. Gore, 3358 Bluff Creek Loop, July 12, 2017, Chapter 7.
STAMPS Martha A. Hilburn, 288 County Road 126, July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Cachet A. Bledsaw (aka Cachet A. Cline), 306 Lee Place, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
TAYLOR Jason and Linda Richardson, 503 E Powell, July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
Steven Dewayne Moseley, P.O. Box 273, July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Larry Antwine, 221 E. 24th, July 8, 2017, Chapter 13.
VILONIA David Lee LaDue (aka David L. Sober), 6 Preston Lane, July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
Ronnie L. and Elizabeth A. Martin, 10 Glenbrook Drive, July 10, 2017, Chapter 13.
WEST FORK Troy Wade and Pamela Sue Sherry (aka Wade Sherry, Pamela Johnson), 17523 S. Arkansas 365, July 12, 2017, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Amber N. King, 706 Dogwood Cove, July 10, 2017, Chapter 7.
Earnestine Banks, 2026 N Avalon, Apt 132, July 12, 2017, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL David Robertson, 2807 Northridge, July 11, 2017, Chapter 13.
WILMAR Deborah Block, 403 Lincoln Road, July 7, 2017, Chapter 13.
WINSLOW Erin Lea Scott (aka Erin L. Bue, Erin L. Marshall), 15678 Koyle Cemetary Road, July 7, 2017, Chapter 7.
