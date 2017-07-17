Batesville woman guilty in meth case

An Arkansas woman has been found guilty of multiple charges accusing her of smuggling methamphetamine inside two car seats as part of a drug conspiracy, acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris said in a statement.

Elsa Solis, 38, of Batesville was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and deliberate concealment in a case that involved smuggling the drug and $19,000 cash.

Her three-day trial ended Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker with jurors finding the woman guilty on all counts.

Harris noted that Solis was the final member of the conspiracy to be convicted. Other people charged included her boyfriend, Ivan Pedraza, and six others.

Pedraza pleaded guilty to conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The six other defendants also pleaded guilty to various charges.

The U.S. attorney’s office said the Arkansas State Police discovered the $19,000 and more than 5 pounds of methamphetamine in the car seats during a traffic stop in Saline County in July 2015.