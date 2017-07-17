Cardinals go deep to down Naturals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Darren Seferina homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Zac Gallen allowed just one hit over seven innings as the Springfield Cardinals beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 6-0 on Sunday.

Gallen (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out six.

Springfield scored one run in the fifth on an RBI single by Seferina. The Cardinals scored again in the sixth inning, when they scored five runs on home runs by Anthony Garcia, Gabriel Lino, and Seferina.

Corey Ray (5-7) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Naturals were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Cardinals’ staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

TULSA 11, ARKANSAS 7

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Jose Miguel Fernandez homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Tulsa Drillers topped the Arkansas Travelers 11-7 on Sunday.

Blake Gailen doubled and singled with a run and an RBI for Tulsa.

Down 3-0, the Drillers cut into the lead in the third inning when Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch and Fernandez scored on a home run.

The Drillers later added eight runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. In the fourth, Peter O’Brien hit a three-run home run, while Errol Robinson hit an RBI single in the fifth.