Monday, July 17, 2017, 5:16 a.m.

Couple accused in graphic-videos case

By ARKANSAS ONLINE

This article was published today at 3:08 a.m.

An Arkansas man is accused of filming a woman performing sex acts at public locations including a restaurant and a nature center, authorities said.

The Jonesboro Police Department said the man, Derek Calloway, 36, and the woman, Leslie Sessions, 30, were each arrested Friday. Both suspects were released later that day.

Online records show Calloway was charged with public display of sexual conduct, and Sessions was charged with promoting obscene performance.

Police arrested the pair after searching the residence where both live and finding “a number of items of potential evidence,” according to a police news release.

Authorities earlier received “information indicating that Sessions was committing sex acts in public places and that Calloway was recording her actions,” the release said.

Police said they believe the conduct occurred inside a restaurant, in the parking lot of a home improvement store, at a nature center and at a park.

Sessions and Calloway also “promoted the video recordings on various social media sites,” the release noted.

