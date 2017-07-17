Family members sue to stop man getting inheritance after his grandfather, mother die

KEENE, N.H. — The family of a man suspected in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather has filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire accusing him of killing his grandfather and possibly his mother, who was lost at sea during a mother-son fishing trip.

The family says Vernon, Vt., resident Nathan Carman wanted to collect a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

Real estate developer John Chakalos, 87, was found fatally shot at his Connecticut home. Carman was a suspect, but no one was arrested.

Carman survived the 2016 fishing trip near Rhode Island after the boat carrying him and his mother sank. Linda Carman is presumed dead.

Her sisters sued Monday. They've asked a judge to block Nathan Carman from collecting money from his grandfather's estate.

Nathan Carman has denied any involvement in his grandfather's death. He says he didn't sabotage the boat.