Fayetteville police say man stabbed

FAYETTEVILLE — Washington County deputies are searching for a man wanted in a stabbing Thursday night at 2905 Rom Orchard Road, just east of Fayetteville.

Deputies found a man at the house with multiple stab wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, Washington County sheriff’s office Capt. Dallas McClellan said. The name and age of the victim weren’t released.

McClellan said authorities were searching for the suspect, who was described as a man in his early to mid-20s with short blond hair. He’s said to be about 6 feet tall and weigh about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans and white athletic shoes.

Officials said the suspect ran into woods behind the home. Fayetteville Police Department dogs helped in the initial search, but the man wasn’t found.

The stabbing was reported at 5:48 p.m. Thursday.