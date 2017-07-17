Fernandez powers Drillers by Travs

Jose Miguel Fernandez hit a home run and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring two as the Tulsa Drillers topped the Arkansas Travelers 11-7 on Sunday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Blake Gailen doubled and singled with a run and an RBI for Tulsa.

Down 3-0, the Drillers cut into the lead in the third inning when Tim Locastro scored on a wild pitch and Fernandez scored on a home run.

The Drillers later added eight runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. In the fourth, Peter O’Brien hit a three-run home run, while Errol Robinson hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Tim Locastro, Robinson, Henry Ramos, O’Brien and Erick Mejia and Blake Gailen all had two hits for the Drillers.

Tulsa starter Eddie Gamboa (1-0) picked up the victory, allowing 3 runs and 6 hits over 5 innings. Chris Cotton, Sheat Spitzbarth and Brian Moran finished on the mound for the Drillers.

Opposing starter Brett Ash (5-9) took the loss after a rough outing in which he allowed 7 runs and 8 hits over 32/3 innings. For the Travelers, Ryan Casteel had a home run and singled.

CARDINALS 6, NATURALS 0

Darren Seferina hit a home run and had two hits, driving in two, and Zac Gallen allowed just one hit over seven innings as the Springfield Cardinals beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo. Gallen (2-2) picked up the victory after he struck out six.

Springfield scored one run in the fifth on an RBI single by Seferina. The Cardinals had a big sixth inning, when they scored five runs on home runs by Anthony Garcia, Gabriel Lino and Seferina.

