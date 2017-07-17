Fliers lodge 1,779 complaints in May

Customers filed 1,779 complaints about airline service in May, up 56.7 percent over May 2016, the U.S. Department of Transportation said Friday. Airlines earned just two compliments -- one fewer than in May last year.

The jump in complaints wasn't as sharp as in April, when complaints jumped 70 percent after three consecutive months in which consumers reported fewer problems.

The spike in complaints followed a series of high-profile incidents, including one aboard an April 9 flight during which a United Airlines passenger suffered a broken nose and concussion when he was dragged off a plane to make room for an airline employee.

The overwhelming majority of the May complaints concerned more common travel issues, such as flight cancellations and delays.

Nearly 240 people complained about baggage issues, up 65 percent from May 2016.

