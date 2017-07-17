Happy Trails

MOREHART PARK

Location: The trailhead (No. 1 tee) is near the first parking area on the right just off Little Rock's Mabelvale Cut Off Road across the street from Mabelvale Elementary School.

GPS: 34.652513, -92.381890

Length: The trail is partially asphalt and follows the disc golf course around the edges of the park for about a mile.

Main attractions: A nice shady place for a quiet ramble.

Hazards: The course layout can be confusing, but just stick to the outer edges of the park and you can't get lost.

Dog, bike, tyke friendly? No bikes, but kiddies and dogs will enjoy it.

Rating (out of five): ..

-- Michael Storey

