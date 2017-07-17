Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 17, 2017, 2:08 a.m.

Happy Trails

By Michael Storey

This article was published today at 1:53 a.m.

PHOTO BY MICHAEL STOREY

The asphalt trail in Morehart Park weaves through the woods and follows the disc golf course.

Map showing the location of the Morehart Park trail

MOREHART PARK

Location: The trailhead (No. 1 tee) is near the first parking area on the right just off Little Rock's Mabelvale Cut Off Road across the street from Mabelvale Elementary School.

GPS: 34.652513, -92.381890

Length: The trail is partially asphalt and follows the disc golf course around the edges of the park for about a mile.

Main attractions: A nice shady place for a quiet ramble.

Hazards: The course layout can be confusing, but just stick to the outer edges of the park and you can't get lost.

Dog, bike, tyke friendly? No bikes, but kiddies and dogs will enjoy it.

Video: ArkansasOnline.com/happytrails

Rating (out of five): ..

-- Michael Storey

Know a good trail for a hike? Email

mstorey@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 07/17/2017

Print Headline: Happy Trails

