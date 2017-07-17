• Nino Welcome, a 7-year-old from Springfield, Mo., who has a rare disability, won't be able to ride in the orange-and-black 1970 Ford Mustang that his grandfather restored and gave to him, after, police said, a vandal opened a window and tossed in some fireworks, torching the vehicle.

• Sarah Cummins, a 25-year-old Purdue University pharmacy student, was left with a nonrefundable contract for the Ritz Charles in Carmel, Ind., and a plated dinner for 170 guests after she and her fiance called off their wedding and decided to turn the event into a dinner party for the homeless.

• Anne Bentley, a curator at the Massachusetts Historical Society, said a sword belonging to Col. Robert Gould Shaw, the white commanding officer of the first all-black regiment raised in the North during the Civil War, will go on display at the society after it was found in a distant relative's attic.

• Anthony Booth Armer, 28, was sentenced to one day in jail, plus probation and community service, after he pleaded guilty to trespassing charges related to a series of videos of his death-defying leaps off buildings and cliffs in Southern California.

• Joji Crisostomo, a district minister for Iglesia Ni Cristo, said the church doesn't have final plans for the 62-acre abandoned village it bought in East Haddam, Conn., for $1.85 million, the second ghost town the Filipino church has bought, after its 2011 purchase of Scenic, S.D.

• Bryan Gurney, the Ramsey, N.J., police chief, said a hive of aggressive bees, which put a beekeeper and his wife in the hospital and prompted officials to warn people away from the area, had been moved to a farm.

• Lynda Waggoner, an official with the group that runs Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania, said Mother and Child, a large bronze statue by Jacques Lipchitz, was toppled when the creek under the building "rose to a deluge."

• Aaron Tucker, a former inmate who served nearly two years in prison on a weapons charge, missed a job interview when he got off a bus to help a driver who had been hurt in a car crash in Westport, Conn., but he said he has since gotten other job offers.

• Rashada Hurley and Timothy Lowe face charges including kidnapping and sexual battery, accused of beating and kidnapping a woman from a supermarket parking lot in Hialeah, Fla., then taking her to a motel and raping her while on their honeymoon, authorities said.

A Section on 07/17/2017