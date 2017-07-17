• Nino Welcome, a 7-year-old from Springfield, Mo., who has a rare disability, won't be able to ride in the orange-and-black 1970 Ford Mustang that his grandfather restored and gave to him, after, police said, a vandal opened a window and tossed in some fireworks, torching the vehicle.
• Sarah Cummins, a 25-year-old Purdue University pharmacy student, was left with a nonrefundable contract for the Ritz Charles in Carmel, Ind., and a plated dinner for 170 guests after she and her fiance called off their wedding and decided to turn the event into a dinner party for the homeless.
• Anne Bentley, a curator at the Massachusetts Historical Society, said a sword belonging to Col. Robert Gould Shaw, the white commanding officer of the first all-black regiment raised in the North during the Civil War, will go on display at the society after it was found in a distant relative's attic.
• Anthony Booth Armer, 28, was sentenced to one day in jail, plus probation and community service, after he pleaded guilty to trespassing charges related to a series of videos of his death-defying leaps off buildings and cliffs in Southern California.
• Joji Crisostomo, a district minister for Iglesia Ni Cristo, said the church doesn't have final plans for the 62-acre abandoned village it bought in East Haddam, Conn., for $1.85 million, the second ghost town the Filipino church has bought, after its 2011 purchase of Scenic, S.D.
• Bryan Gurney, the Ramsey, N.J., police chief, said a hive of aggressive bees, which put a beekeeper and his wife in the hospital and prompted officials to warn people away from the area, had been moved to a farm.
• Lynda Waggoner, an official with the group that runs Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania, said Mother and Child, a large bronze statue by Jacques Lipchitz, was toppled when the creek under the building "rose to a deluge."
• Aaron Tucker, a former inmate who served nearly two years in prison on a weapons charge, missed a job interview when he got off a bus to help a driver who had been hurt in a car crash in Westport, Conn., but he said he has since gotten other job offers.
• Rashada Hurley and Timothy Lowe face charges including kidnapping and sexual battery, accused of beating and kidnapping a woman from a supermarket parking lot in Hialeah, Fla., then taking her to a motel and raping her while on their honeymoon, authorities said.
A Section on 07/17/2017
Print Headline: In the news
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: In the news
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.