Judge reschedules hearing for Little Rock man accused of killing toddler in act of road rage

A Pulaski County judge rescheduled a hearing concerning the mental status of a man accused of killing a toddler last year in an act of road rage.

Gary Eugene Holmes, 33, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Acen King on Dec. 17.

In March, Holmes was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation to determine fitness to proceed in the case. Holmes was been committed in May to the Arkansas State Hospital for observation.

Holmes is interned indefinitely because getting him to cooperate with testing efforts has been like “pulling teeth,” according to a letter sent to Judge Barry Sims.

Police say Holmes reportedly fired a single shot into a car driven by Acen’s grandmother near the intersection of Mabelvale Cut Off Road and Warren Drive in Little Rock.

The grandmother then drove to a shopping center, where she discovered that the child had been fatally shot.

After Monday’s hearing, Holmes’ attorney, Ronald Davis of Little Rock, told reporters that more time was needed for his client’s mental evaluation.

Holmes’ next court hearing is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in Sims’ court.