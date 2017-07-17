Man dies day after fight in central Arkansas, police say

A 61-year-old man died Sunday after suffering injuries during a fight the night before in Cabot, authorities said.

Officers went to Shane Drive around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a reported disturbance in the area that turned out to be a fight between two men, the Cabot Police Department said in a news release.

One person, identified as Paul Hewitt, was taken to a local hospital. He died Sunday from injuries sustained in the fight, police said.

The other person involved in the fight left the scene before officers arrived, the release said, but police later found him, interviewed him and released him pending further investigation.

A police spokesman said no additional details could be released.

Public records indicate Hewitt lived in Jacksonville.