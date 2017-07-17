Man dies after being pulled from Little Red River in Arkansas

A man was pronounced dead from drowning Thursday after he and his floating partner were rescued from the Little Red River in Cleburne County, authorities said.

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies with the Cleburne County sheriff's office were sent to a spot along the river south of Heber Springs, according to a news release.

A witness told authorities he heard someone yell for help and saw two people floating in the river. He helped both of them onto a nearby boat dock. There, he and one of the people he rescued started performing CPR on the other victim, Raymond Myers of Lake Charles, La., the release said.

Myers was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the second person to drown in a river in Cleburne County this year and the third overall drowning victim in the county during that time, the release said.

The sheriff's office advised people that the river is very dangerous and to use caution in and around water, wear a life jacket and bring sufficient supplies.