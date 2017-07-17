Man found shot to death near Arkansas bar

Police are searching for leads after a 37-year-old man was found dead outside a Hot Springs bar early Sunday.

About 1:15 a.m., someone called to report that shots had been fired at the Boot Scooters Kountry Club at 421 Broadway St. in Hot Springs, according to a Hot Springs Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, they found the body of Timothy Martin in a car parked outside the bar, the release said. He'd been shot to death.

Police have no suspect at this time. No information on a motive was released.

Metro on 07/17/2017

Print Headline: Man shot to death near Spa City bar