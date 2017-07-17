Man found shot to death near Arkansas bar
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
Police are searching for leads after a 37-year-old man was found dead outside a Hot Springs bar early Sunday.
About 1:15 a.m., someone called to report that shots had been fired at the Boot Scooters Kountry Club at 421 Broadway St. in Hot Springs, according to a Hot Springs Police Department news release.
[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]
When officers arrived, they found the body of Timothy Martin in a car parked outside the bar, the release said. He'd been shot to death.
Police have no suspect at this time. No information on a motive was released.
Metro on 07/17/2017
Print Headline: Man shot to death near Spa City bar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man found shot to death near Arkansas bar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.