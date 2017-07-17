North Little Rock man recounts shooting, police say

A 39-year-old man surrendered to police Friday and admitted to his involvement in a shooting earlier this month, according to a police report.

Arthur Rhodes of North Little Rock was arrested midday Friday and charged with first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Rhodes arrived at a North Little Rock police office and said he wanted to turned himself for a July 5 shooting, according to the report.

According to the report, Rhodes told police that he shot the victim three times in the chest after an argument. Rhodes said he also threw the firearm in the Arkansas River, according to the report.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

