Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle while crossing highway in Arkansas

An Arkansas pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a Chevrolet while crossing a highway in Baxter County on Sunday night, police said.

A 2006 Chevrolet was heading west on U.S. 62 at the Gassville city limits around 11:15 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Chevrolet struck 34-year-old Joshua Wilkerson of Mountain Home, who was crossing the highway from the north side, the report said.

Wilkerson suffered fatal injuries. The Chevrolet's driver was unhurt in the wreck, police said.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 258 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.