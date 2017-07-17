2 gunmen steal cash from Little Rock grocery store

Two people dressed in black held a Little Rock grocery store employee at gunpoint and stole $300 before fleeing Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers were called at 9:36 p.m. to a robbery at Fair Park Grocery, 3201 Fair Park Blvd., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A 49-year-old employee told investigators two armed people wearing all black walked into the store and demanded money.

The slimmer robber pointed a gun at the 49-year-old while the heavier-set one grabbed about $300 in cash from the register and picked up the employee's cellphone, the report said. Both of them ran north on Tyler Street.

Police searched the area but could not find either of the gunmen.