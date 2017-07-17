Police: 2 walk up to Little Rock house, ask for cigarette, then pull gun

A Little Rock resident told police a man and woman walked up to his house and asked for a cigarette before the woman produced a gun and they robbed him, authorities said.

The 36-year-old victim told investigators Friday that it happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 7000 block of Colonel Glenn Road, which is near its intersection with 36th Street.

The victim said he was giving the man a cigarette when the woman pulled out a gun and demanded he follow the man's orders, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The male assailant took the man's cellphone and keys and then drove off in the victim's Dodge Intrepid, the report said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The male robber was said to be a black man who stood about 5 foot 8, weighed 160 pounds and wore a red shirt and khaki pants. The other robber was a black woman who stood 5 foot 6, weighed 150 pounds and wore a pink body dress, the report said.