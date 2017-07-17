Police: 87-year-old Arkansas woman dies 2 weeks after 2-vehicle crash

An 87-year-old woman hurt in a two-vehicle crash earlier this month died of her injuries two weeks later, state police said in a report released Monday.

Faye E. Geisler of Brinkley was pronounced dead around 10:40 a.m. Friday after an accident July 1 in which the vehicle she was driving struck a guardrail on U.S. 70 in Prairie County, according to authorities.

Police say the two-vehicle wreck happened around 12:50 a.m. that day as Kristan Treyvontae Marquis Cotton, 20, of Conway was traveling east on the highway.

Cotton’s 2017 Chevrolet Avalanche traveled onto the south shoulder, at which point the driver veered back into the road and crossed the road's centerline, a preliminary report states.

An eastbound 2013 Cadillac driven by Geisler could not avoid a collision and struck Cotton’s vehicle.

That caused both vehicles to strike a guardrail and come to a rest in westbound traffic on U.S. 70.

Geisler and Cotton both sustained injuries as a result of the crash, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The report said at least one of the injured drivers was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Geisler’s death was one of at least 260 deaths recorded on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.