Monday, July 17, 2017, 10:43 a.m.

Police: Little Rock man in 'bad shape' after assault

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 10:36 a.m.

Little Rock police say they found a man covered in blood and flies Sunday morning, though it's unclear precisely how he was injured.

The man was lying by a creek near the 3700 block of Springer Boulevard. There was a trail of blood leading from a nearby building to his body, which is how another man was able to find him and call for help, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Investigators initially thought the man, identified as 58-year-old Kenneth Matney, was unconscious, but he responded to questions, the report said.

Matney said he had been in a fight the night before, according to the report, and spent some time with a man called “Duck” afterward.

But he said he did not know who had beaten him, nor did he know how he had gotten to the creek, the report noted.

Police called medical personnel, who took Matney to UAMS Medical Center for treatment. The report said Matney had "several severe lacerations on his head and appeared to be in bad shape." It was unclear what weapon was used, police noted.

