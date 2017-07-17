Arkansan uses stun gun on ex-boyfriend who threatened to kill her, grabbed steering wheel, police say

Police say an Arkansas woman used a stun gun on her ex-boyfriend after he hit her in the head and threatened to kill her.

The 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that she had broken up with Michael Norton of Helena-West Helena because of violence, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

She said Norton, 23, got into her car Monday morning and told her to take him to a friend’s house.

As they drove, the woman told police, Norton began to hit her, then said he would kill her and her daughter. The woman said she resorted to the stun gun after Norton grabbed the steering wheel, causing her to almost crash the vehicle.

They stopped at the intersection of Nettleton Circle and South Gee Street. The woman said Norton locked the doors and put her car into park, so she could not leave, and got out of the car.

When a Jonesboro police officer arrived around 8:30 a.m., he said Norton flagged him over and told him about the stun gun.

After speaking with the woman, the officer arrested Norton. As of Monday afternoon, he was being held at Craighead County jail on a charge of second-degree assault on a family or household member.

Norton's next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.