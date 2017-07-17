Police: After fender-bender in Little Rock, woman robbed at gunpoint of car

A Little Rock woman told authorities a man pointed a handgun at her head before driving off in her car Sunday, according to a police report.

The woman told police she was stopped at Knollwood Road shortly after 3 p.m. when another vehicle ran into her silver Chevy Malibu.

As she got out of her car to assess the damage, a man in the other vehicle got out too, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The man then pointed a silver handgun at her head and got into her Chevy, the report said.

The victim watched both vehicles drive down Knollwood Road, then went home and called police.

Authorities found the stolen car later that day abandoned at the intersection of Dartmoor Drive and Woodford Drive.

Little Rock police are still searching for the robber and the driver of the other vehicle.