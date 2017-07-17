Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 17, 2017, 10:45 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: After fender-bender in Little Rock, woman robbed at gunpoint of car

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 10:01 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock woman told authorities a man pointed a handgun at her head before driving off in her car Sunday, according to a police report.

The woman told police she was stopped at Knollwood Road shortly after 3 p.m. when another vehicle ran into her silver Chevy Malibu.

As she got out of her car to assess the damage, a man in the other vehicle got out too, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The man then pointed a silver handgun at her head and got into her Chevy, the report said.

The victim watched both vehicles drive down Knollwood Road, then went home and called police.

Authorities found the stolen car later that day abandoned at the intersection of Dartmoor Drive and Woodford Drive.

Little Rock police are still searching for the robber and the driver of the other vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: After fender-bender in Little Rock, woman robbed at gunpoint of car

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online