Man found fatally shot outside Arkansas bar likely targeted, police say; killing not thought to be random

A man found fatally shot early Sunday near a downtown Hot Springs bar is believed to have been individually targeted, police said.

Timothy Martin, 37, was found dead around 1:15 a.m. outside Boot Scooters Kountry Club at 421 Broadway, according to a Hot Springs Police Department news release.

Officers had been called that morning in reference to multiple calls of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, authorities located Martin in his 2007 Infinity G35 that was parked along Broadway across from Boot Scooters.

Boot Scooters, which typically closes at 5 a.m. on Sundays, remained open at the time of the reports of shots fired, according to the release.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police said. An investigation is ongoing.