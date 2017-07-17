River City's programs to gain from 5K foot race

The River City Run Walk 5K begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the Burns Park Soccer Complex in North Little Rock.

Online registration is available until Friday. Kids under 18 will pay $12.50. Adults will pay $25 and can register as runners, walkers or wheelchair participants.

Race-day registration and packet pickup will be 6 to 7 a.m. Saturday. The charge for children won't increase, but adults in all categories will add $5.

Awards will be given three deep to the fastest wheelchair participants, to the fastest overall male and female walkers and runners, and to runners by sex and age group. There is a masters category, too.

Racers also can compete in a '70s retro outfit contest, with an award and recognition given via Facebook to the winner.

Packet pickup will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Rock City Running, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock.

All proceeds will go to River City Ministry and its outreach programs. For online registration, visit rivercityministry.org and click on "Events."

Full Moon 50K

It's too late to register for the Full Moon 50K and 25K. However, the event will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Ouachita National Forest, and as the name suggests, this ultra runs overnight.

It also marks the beginning of the 2017-2018 AURA Ultra Trail Series. For more information, visit fullmoon50K.com or runarkansas.com.

Toad Suck Tri Fest

With four events rolled into one day, participants will have to choose among an Olympic triathlon, sprint triathlon, duathlon or a 1,500-meter open water swim. All events will be Sunday morning at Lake Beaver Fork Park, 20 Kinley Drive in Conway.

Online registration through Friday will cost $30 for the swim and $99 for the Olympic triathlon; the sprint triathlon and duathlon are $75 each. USA Triathlon one-day permits cost $15 and are required for those without annual licenses.

Packet pickup will be 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at The Sporty Runner, 1016 Van Ronkle St., Conway.

Race-day registration and packet pickup will be 5 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Lake Beaver Fork Park. Race-day registration will cost an extra $5 to $15, depending on the event.

For registration and more information, visit dltmultisport.com.

