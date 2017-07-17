WHAT: P3 Portable Protein Packs with Planters

STATS: Vary by flavor. The pack with honey-roasted peanuts, sweet-and-spicy teriyaki beef jerky and sunflower kernels contains 250 calories and 17 fat, 12 carbohydrate, 3 fiber, 7 sugar and 13 protein grams. We found them (sold in boxes of three packs) in a snack aisle at Target, 420 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Visit proteinproteinprotein.com.

THE SKINNY: Until now, P3 Portable Protein Packs have featured Oscar Mayer meats and cheese and required refrigeration.

Now, they've gone nuts. There's a new line featuring shelf-stable ingredients including Planters peanuts, jerky and salty seeds (says the clever label on the three-part plastic packaging: "Before powder, bars and goos, there was meat, seeds and nuts").

There are three Planters packs: honey-roasted peanuts, sweet-and-spicy teriyaki beef jerky and sunflower kernels; chipotle peanuts, original beef jerky and sunflower kernels; and honey-roasted peanuts, maple-glazed ham jerky and sunflower kernels.

While they're convenient and contain a decent amount of protein, they can be pricey. We paid $4.99 for each box of three servings. Slim Pickers could certainly save money packing their own packs.

-- Jennifer Christman

Slim Pickings is a weekly review of light foods. Email:

jchristman@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 07/17/2017