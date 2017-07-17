Home /
Style: Ice (cream), ice (cream) baby! Where to chill out
This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.
The meteorologists say Arkansas has been experiencing a mild summer.
Our sweaty necks, sun-damaged skin, frizzy hair and car-seat-scorched legs say otherwise.
The Style staff went in search of cool — and sweet and creamy and boozy and fruity — relief and reported about our favorite frosty finds in Tuesday’s section.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Ice (cream), ice (cream) baby! Where to chill out
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.