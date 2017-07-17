Super Quiz: The early history of Portugal
This article was published today at 1:45 a.m.
These people controlled most of Portugal from the 8th to 11th centuries.
What was the Reconquista?
This prince (1394-1460) was noted for organizing voyages of discovery.
In 1488, this man rounded the southern point of Africa.
In 1497-98, this explorer rounded the Cape of Good Hope and reached India.
One of this man's ships was first to circumnavigate the globe (1522).
The Spanish Inquisition (15th to 17th centuries) expelled many people of this religion.
The pope's Line of Demarcation granted most of this country to Portugal.
In 1755, a large part of this city was destroyed by an earthquake.
ANSWERS
Moors (Muslims)
The Christian reconquering of Portugal (and Spain)
Prince Henry the Navigator
Bartholomew Diaz
Vasco da Gama
Ferdinand Magellan
Judaism
Brazil
Lisbon
ActiveStyle on 07/17/2017
Print Headline: Super Quiz: The early history of Portugal
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Super Quiz: The early history of Portugal
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.