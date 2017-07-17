Home / Latest News /
Teen pizza driver robbed of cash, food while making delivery in Little Rock; gunman escapes
A gunman escaped with cash, a pizza and soda after holding up a 19-year-old driver making a delivery in Little Rock Saturday night, authorities said.
It happened about 10:40 p.m. as the driver was delivering a Domino's Pizza order in the 7700 block of North Chicot Road, which is just north of Interstate 30, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The driver told investigators that as she approached the door of an apartment building, the assailant came from behind the structure and pointed a gun at her. He ran off after getting the food and about $60 in cash, the report said.
Police searched the area but didn't make an arrest. The apartments all seemed to be vacant, the report noted.
No injuries were reported.
