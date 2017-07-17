Wal-Mart apologizes after slur used by third-party vendor on website

NEW YORK — Wal-Mart is apologizing after a racial slur was used in a product description by a third-party vendor on its website.

The seller used the slur in reference to a hair cap.

Wal-Mart said it has removed the listing from its website and called it a "clear violation of our policy." It said it was "appalled that this third-party seller listed their item with this description on our online marketplace."

It said it is investigating the seller to find out how it happened.

Wal-Mart has been trying hard to compete better with online leader Amazon and now sells 50 million products on its site, including those from third-party sellers. Though it has never shared the exact breakdown, Walmart.com has thousands of such vendors.