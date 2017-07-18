1 shot at park outside Little Rock, sheriff says

One person was shot in the leg and hand at a park in College Station, the Pulaski County sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the shooting at a park in the 3800 block of Frazier Pike, spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said in an email.

The victim was said to be in stable condition after being driven to UAMS Medical Center in a private vehicle.

The shooter was described as a black male who stood about 6 feet tall, weighed around 200 pounds and wore a white shirt and black shorts.

No information on a motive has been released.