Arkansan admits to running over estranged wife with vehicle, gets 40 years for murder

SEARCY — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after admitting he ran over his estranged wife with a vehicle.

Bobby Moss pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the death of Stacy Jo Moss, who was found unresponsive under a vehicle in August in McRae. The Daily Citizen reports that Bobby Moss read a statement of facts in court in which he admitted running over his estranged wife.

When asked by a judge whether it was an accurate statement, Moss responded: "Yes, I guess."

Bobby Moss has been held in the White County jail without bond since his arrest in August. He'll receive credit for the 345 days he's already served behind bars.