Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 3:51 p.m.

Arkansan pleads guilty after video of him having sex with girl found, court records show

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 3:03 p.m.

michael-roy

PHOTO BY BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Michael Roy

A 19-year-old Arkansas man pleaded guilty to online enticement of a minor after authorities seized his phone and found a video on it of him having sex with a 14-year-old girl, documents filed in federal court show.

Michael Roy of Springdale entered the plea Monday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

According to the plea agreement, the video recorded on Roy's phone was produced by him around December 2016 and showed him and the girl "engaging in sexual intercourse."

Authorities also found sexually explicit images of another, 13-year-old girl on the phone. Those were sent to Roy weeks before the video was recorded "after Roy sent text and social media messages soliciting [her] for sexual intercourse," the plea agreement said.

As part of the agreement, four other counts were dismissed.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. Roy on Tuesday remained in the Benton County jail.

