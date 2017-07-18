Arkansas teen accused of stabbing man in fight that stemmed from road rage, police say

An Arkansas man remained in jail Tuesday, days after being arrested in a stabbing that stemmed from a case of road rage, police say.

Victor Miguel Collazo-Ramirez, 19, of Rogers was arrested Friday on a first-degree battery charge, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Rogers police reportedly responded shortly after 8:15 p.m. July 10 to Mercy Hospital, where Cesar Santillan told him that he got into a fight with another driver and was stabbed by the man near the intersection of South First Street and Post Road.

The newspaper, citing a probable cause affidavit, reported that Santillan told officers he was driving on Laura Street toward Kirksey Middle School when the driver of a green Ford Avalanche, later identified as Collazo-Ramirez, yelled at him.

Santillan later reportedly noticed that the pickup was following him and then parked behind him in the driveway of his home, he told officers.

The men got out of their vehicles and began to fight, the newspaper reported the affidavit as stating. Santillan ended up with a laceration on his left forearm and a smaller cut on his left upper back and needed reconstructive surgery on his arm, according to court documents.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that police were able to identify Collazo-Ramirez after they learned he had "bragged" about the fight on social media.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.

