Drive-by shooting fatal to one person, Arkansas police say

A person is dead and another person is recovering after a drive-by shooting early Sunday in Ashdown, authorities said.

The two victims were shot around 1 a.m. Sunday on Washington Street, Ashdown Police Chief Mark Ardwin said.

The victims, both of Ashdown, were taken by private vehicle to Little River Memorial Hospital, where one died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The other victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The families were notified, but no names have been released.

De Queen police and Sevier County sheriff's deputies detained four suspects, who range in age from 17 to 22.

The suspects were in a red Dodge Charger and authorities said they believe they are residents of Sevier County, but Ardwin said the car registration indicated that the car was registered to a person in Howard County.

No weapons have been located. The suspects remain in the Sevier County jail, Ardwin said.

Ardwin said the slain victim's body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy.

State Desk on 07/18/2017