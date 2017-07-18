Police: Gunman sought in 2 reported robberies outside Arkansas stores within hours

An assailant is sought in two robberies reported within an hour of each other Tuesday morning outside two grocery stores in Arkansas, police said.

A male gunman tried to rob a 59-year-old woman of her purse at the Wal-Mart at 5501 S. Oliver St. in Pine Bluff around 9:10 a.m., according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

The victim said that she had pulled into a parking spot and was approached by the would-be robber as she exited her van.

As the woman started screaming for help, the assailant ran away and jumped into what appeared to be a dark gray Honda Accord with multicolored bumpers, she told police.

Around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, the robber approached another woman at SuperOne Foods, located at 1605 E. Harding St. in Pine Bluff, said Lt. David De Foor, a Police Department spokesman.

The 66-year-old victim in that case said that she, too, had been approached by someone who brandished a weapon while he demanded her purse as well as her car keys.

Authorities described the robber as a black male who stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was reportedly wearing a royal blue T-shirt with white lettering on the front and left sleeve as well as pants and gym shoes, the report states.

The report lists a second person as being with the robber at the time of the second robbery. He was described as wearing a multicolored shirt with shorts and blue shoes.