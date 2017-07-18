Home / Latest News /
Police: Gunman sought in 2 reported robberies outside Arkansas stores within hours
This article was published today at 6:27 p.m.
An assailant is sought in two robberies reported within an hour of each other Tuesday morning outside two grocery stores in Arkansas, police said.
A male gunman tried to rob a 59-year-old woman of her purse at the Wal-Mart at 5501 S. Oliver St. in Pine Bluff around 9:10 a.m., according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.
The victim said that she had pulled into a parking spot and was approached by the would-be robber as she exited her van.
As the woman started screaming for help, the assailant ran away and jumped into what appeared to be a dark gray Honda Accord with multicolored bumpers, she told police.
Around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, the robber approached another woman at SuperOne Foods, located at 1605 E. Harding St. in Pine Bluff, said Lt. David De Foor, a Police Department spokesman.
The 66-year-old victim in that case said that she, too, had been approached by someone who brandished a weapon while he demanded her purse as well as her car keys.
Authorities described the robber as a black male who stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was reportedly wearing a royal blue T-shirt with white lettering on the front and left sleeve as well as pants and gym shoes, the report states.
The report lists a second person as being with the robber at the time of the second robbery. He was described as wearing a multicolored shirt with shorts and blue shoes.
