Rapper's bodyguard faces charges in Little Rock club shooting; gun matched shell casings at scene, feds say

A 25-year-old Memphis man who worked as a bodyguard for the rapper who was on stage when shots rang out at a Little Rock nightclub earlier this month has become the first person to face charges tied to the shooting, which injured more than two dozen people.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens said Kentrell Gwynn was arrested Tuesday morning on preliminary charges of providing a firearm to a felon, providing a firearm to an unlawful drug user and conspiracy to do so.

The charges are tied to both the July 1 shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, where 25 people were shot and three others injured trying to escape, and a separate shooting outside a Forrest City club days earlier, Givens said.

Givens said Gwynn was with Hampton when he was arrested in Alabama the day after the Little Rock shooting. Three guns were in their vehicle, Givens said, and one of those that Gwynn said was his "matched to shell casings from Power Ultra Lounge."

Hampton, who performs under the name Finese 2Tymes, is not charged in the Little Rock shooting, though authorities have described him as a "person of interest" in that investigation. He was arrested in Alabama on a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as charges out of Forrest City of aggravated assault, first-degree battery, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree terroristic threatening and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Federal authorities said Hampton screamed at someone he believed was blocking his way June 25 as Hampton was leaving a concert in Forrest City. He allegedly opened fire at a car, striking someone in the neck.

Both Hampton and Gwynn were expected to make first appearances in U.S. District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Reporter Emma Pettit contributed to this story.