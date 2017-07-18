Home / Latest News /
Boxer Jermain Taylor arrested after woman threatened, bitten at Arkansas home, police say
This article was published today at 10:59 a.m.
Jermain Taylor through the years
Boxer Jermain Taylor has been arrested on multiple charges, including terroristic threatening, that stemmed from an overnight altercation at a central Arkansas home, police said.
Officers with the Maumelle Police Department were called around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday to a domestic disturbance in progress at Taylor's residence on Lily Drive, according to a news release.
At the scene, authorities spoke with Taylor, 38, and a 28-year-old woman, who said that her boyfriend had attacked her as they were arguing, including biting her several times on her left arm and face.
Taylor attempted to damage the woman’s cellphone in an effort to keep her from calling police, the victim told officers.
The victim was later able to get away from Taylor for a “brief period” and attempted to run outside, but Taylor tried to stop her, the release states.
Police said the girlfriend then pepper-sprayed Taylor in the face and was able to leave the home. Taylor reportedly chased her down the street and threatened to kill her.
Taylor faces charges of felony first-degree terroristic threatening, misdemeanor third-degree battery and misdemeanor first-degree interference with emergency communication, records show.
After his arrest, the boxer was transported to Maumelle police headquarters and later released on criminal citations.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
TheBatt says... July 18, 2017 at 11:12 a.m.
Sad. Yet part of a bigger pattern of behavior.
RaylanGivens says... July 18, 2017 at 11:14 a.m.
Who you think you are, Mike Tyson?
YoungHog says... July 18, 2017 at 11:19 a.m.
He needs a life change.. and prayer..
GeneralMac says... July 18, 2017 at 11:32 a.m.
YoungHog..........I did say a prayer for him just now.
It seems nothing else has helped so far.
JiminLA says... July 18, 2017 at 11:33 a.m.
RELEASED on citation? SERIOUSLY???
( permalink | suggest removal )
JPRoland says... July 18, 2017 at 11:37 a.m.
I have always liked Jermain but think it's time for him to face some justice. He has eluded justice several times. This pattern of aggression has to be dealt with and he needs to be confined until it is determined that he can act properly towards others. Also, get off the steroids dude.
SJB says... July 18, 2017 at 11:37 a.m.
AR Dem/Gaz on June 23rd - "Representatives for Jermain Taylor, a former Olympian and world champion boxer, informed Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza on Thursday that Taylor was in Florida, with no money and no intention of making his afternoon hearing in Little Rock." Seems Mr. Taylor found the money to travel to Arkansas.
Zepplin1 says... July 18, 2017 at 11:44 a.m.
i thought he was in florida and thats why he couldnt make his court date. i never saw 1 news article about him causing these problems in florida. only in arkansas does he do this. stay in florida loser.
