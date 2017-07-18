Boxer Jermain Taylor arrested after woman threatened, bitten at Arkansas home, police say

Boxer Jermain Taylor has been arrested on multiple charges, including terroristic threatening, that stemmed from an overnight altercation at a central Arkansas home, police said.

Officers with the Maumelle Police Department were called around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday to a domestic disturbance in progress at Taylor's residence on Lily Drive, according to a news release.

At the scene, authorities spoke with Taylor, 38, and a 28-year-old woman, who said that her boyfriend had attacked her as they were arguing, including biting her several times on her left arm and face.

Taylor attempted to damage the woman’s cellphone in an effort to keep her from calling police, the victim told officers.

The victim was later able to get away from Taylor for a “brief period” and attempted to run outside, but Taylor tried to stop her, the release states.

Police said the girlfriend then pepper-sprayed Taylor in the face and was able to leave the home. Taylor reportedly chased her down the street and threatened to kill her.

Taylor faces charges of felony first-degree terroristic threatening, misdemeanor third-degree battery and misdemeanor first-degree interference with emergency communication, records show.

After his arrest, the boxer was transported to Maumelle police headquarters and later released on criminal citations.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.