Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 9:54 a.m.

Dallas Cowboys' player: Stolen dog is safely back home after ransom demand

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:12 a.m.

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2015, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead (13) prepares before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Arlington, Texas. Whitehead is asking for help locating his pitbull Blitz after burglars took the dog and demanded a $10,000 ransom. Whitehead told NBC 5 in Dallas that he was in Florida last week when Blitz was taken from his Texas home, along with some shoes and bags. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

DALLAS — Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead says his beloved dog Blitz is back home after someone took the pitbull and demanded a $10,000 ransom.

Whitehead posted a video of Blitz on his Snapchat account early Tuesday with the note: "Look who made it home safely!!! THANKS EVERYONE."

Whitehead told NBC 5 in Dallas he was in Florida last week when Blitz was taken from his Texas home, along with some shoes and bags. Whitehead says he got phone calls demanding he "cut a check" if he wanted to get Blitz back alive, but he refused to pay $10,000 without first getting proof that Blitz was OK.

Whitehead brought Blitz home nine weeks ago and has created an Instagram account for the pup, including photos of him in superhero costumes and a Cowboys shirt.

