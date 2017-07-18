Home / Latest News /
Dallas Cowboys' player: Stolen dog is safely back home after ransom demand
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:12 a.m.
I've taken some time to collect my thoughts on this subject matter, and it's very heartbreaking to say that Blitz has been stolen from my home last Sunday. While out of town, Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him. Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money. I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse! If you know of any details regarding Blitz's whereabouts or who may be involved in this, please contact me immediately. 💔 #repost
DALLAS — Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead says his beloved dog Blitz is back home after someone took the pitbull and demanded a $10,000 ransom.
Whitehead posted a video of Blitz on his Snapchat account early Tuesday with the note: "Look who made it home safely!!! THANKS EVERYONE."
Whitehead told NBC 5 in Dallas he was in Florida last week when Blitz was taken from his Texas home, along with some shoes and bags. Whitehead says he got phone calls demanding he "cut a check" if he wanted to get Blitz back alive, but he refused to pay $10,000 without first getting proof that Blitz was OK.
Whitehead brought Blitz home nine weeks ago and has created an Instagram account for the pup, including photos of him in superhero costumes and a Cowboys shirt.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Dallas Cowboys' player: Stolen dog is safely back home after ransom demand
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.