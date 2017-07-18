Board announces special meeting day after Pulaski County schools chief says he'll leave if directed

The school board for the Pulaski County Special School District will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the district's legal representation by the Allen P. Roberts law firm.

The special meeting will be at the district's headquarters, 925 E. Dixon Road.

The session comes one day after Superintendent Jerry Guess sent an email to board members and school district administrators saying that he and his "lawyers of choice" have lost the confidence of the district's School Board and he will leave the district's employment if directed to do so by the board.

"A school district cannot operate successfully without the school board having confidence in its superintendent. Once the board tells me to go, Allen [Roberts] and Whitney [Moore] will, of course, go with me," wrote Guess, who is 66 and has been the superintendent of the 12,000-student district since 2011. He earns an annual salary of $215,000. His contract states that if he is dismissed, he will receive six months' of salary.

Allen of Camden and Moore of Little Rock are not the district's only attorneys, but they are currently the lead attorneys representing the district in the decades-old federal Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit. The district remains under court supervision while working to be declared desegregated in regard to its school buildings, student achievement and student discipline.

Last week, Roberts and Moore signed off on plans to attempt to negotiate a settlement on those matters within the next 60 days with attorneys who represent black students known as the Joshua intervenors. A motion submitted to the presiding judge in the case indicated that if the Pulaski County Special district is successful in achieving unitary status, then negations on changes in school district boundary lines in Pulaski County would begin.

Board members have questioned Guess' reliance on the legal team for tasks it has done in the district and for the appearance that the team and Guess have been taking directions on staffing decisions from the attorneys for the Joshua intervenors.

A rift between Guess and some of the School Board came to the forefront in June when a divided board defeated Guess' selection of Janice Warren for deputy superintendent. The seven-member school board was elected in November after the district operated for five years of state control without a board.

