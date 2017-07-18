Family: And animals make 103 … or so

What constitutes a family? For Jessica Reedy and her husband, Steve Reedy, of Antioch, Ill., the couple’s family includes 4-year-old-daughter Ava and an extended family of about 100 animals, including an albino Burmese python, African pygmy hedgehogs, Madagascar hissing cockroaches and more.

The Reedys run Animal Quest, an animal sanctuary that offers educational programs throughout Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. The Reedys and their part-time employees also work to teach young and old to respect and appreciate wild animals as well as understand that most exotic animals do not make good pets.

Read more about this weird family in Wednesday’s Family section.