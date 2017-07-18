Airline returns to Little Rock airport, will offer nonstop flights to Denver

Frontier Airlines is coming back to Little Rock.

In a news release, Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field said Tuesday that the airline will begin offering nonstop flights from Little Rock to Denver in April 2018.

Frontier Airlines stopped service to the Little Rock airport in 2014, according to the release. It’s returning as part of the airline's nationwide expansion to 21 cities.

With the addition, travelers heading to Denver will be able to choose between two carriers. United Airlines also offers a nonstop flight, the airport said.