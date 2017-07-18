Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 5:04 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Airline returns to Little Rock airport, will offer nonstop flights to Denver

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 4:53 p.m.


Frontier Airlines is coming back to Little Rock.

In a news release, Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field said Tuesday that the airline will begin offering nonstop flights from Little Rock to Denver in April 2018.

Frontier Airlines stopped service to the Little Rock airport in 2014, according to the release. It’s returning as part of the airline's nationwide expansion to 21 cities.

With the addition, travelers heading to Denver will be able to choose between two carriers. United Airlines also offers a nonstop flight, the airport said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Airline returns to Little Rock airport, will offer nonstop flights to Denver

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online