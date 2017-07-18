• Rupal Morjaria, an ophthalmologist, and two other doctors at a hospital in Solihull, England, reported finding 27 contact lenses clumped together in a "blueish mass" lodged around a 67-year-old patient's eye when she was being prepped for cataract surgery.

• Daniel Simpson, an animal control officer in Springfield, Mass., said he first planned to use a shovel to kill a timber rattlesnake found outside a house but instead captured it using a pillowcase and a net so it could be relocated after he found out the snake is a protected species.

• Louis Pannone, a police lieutenant in Greenwich, Conn., called on "people to be responsible" after thieves stole six cars from people's driveways on the same night, each left parked by their owners unlocked with the keys still inside.

• Alex Monsour, an alderman in Vicksburg, Miss., said city employees are being barred from watching television or using personal cellphones during business hours after a flood of citizen complaints about workers texting and watching TV for reasons not related to work.

• Lila Szojka, 13, of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, received a national Girl Scout award for using a newly learned skill, the Heimlich maneuver, to save her grandmother, Laura Noar, after she began choking when some food lodged in her throat as the two ate at a restaurant.

• Michael Williams, a judge in Napa County, Calif., agreed to resign from his post, effective in December, after being censured by state officials for swiping two art deco-style business card holders during a 2016 dinner held in San Francisco by a matrimonial lawyer's association.

• Charles Leuzzi, 97, who left high school in his junior year to fight in World War II, where he earned two Purple Hearts and four Bronze Star medals, was presented with an honorary diploma by the Philadelphia School District.

• Bruce Redding, 66, of St. Louis returned from the gym to find on top of his house a wrecked SUV, whose trapped driver had to be extricated by firefighters after the vehicle hit an embankment, went airborne and crash-landed on the house's roof.

• Barbara Rogers, 42, of Coolbaugh Township, Pa., faces a criminal homicide charge after telling police she shot her boyfriend in the forehead when he asked her to kill him because he thought the leader of a cult they belonged to was a reptile posing as a human, authorities said.

A Section on 07/18/2017