Little Rock police investigate after man found fatally shot in street

Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on a residential street in Little Rock late Monday.

Officers arrived at the 4700 block of West 14th Street around 11:20 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting, Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said.

They found a black man, estimated to be between 18 and 24 years old, lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, Moore said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time, Moore said.

A witness reported a white vehicle was seen leaving the area, he said.

The latest killing is the 32nd reported by Little Rock Police in 2017.