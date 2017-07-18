Little Rock woman's car taken at gunpoint after collision

A Little Rock woman told authorities that a man pointed a handgun at her head before driving off in her car after a wreck Sunday, according to a police report.

The woman told police she was stopped at Knollwood Road shortly after 3 p.m. when another vehicle ran into her silver Chevrolet Malibu.

As she got out of her car to assess the damage, a man in the other vehicle got out, too, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The man then pointed a silver handgun at her head and got into her Chevrolet, the report said.

The victim watched both vehicles drive down Knollwood Road, then went home and called police.

Authorities found the stolen car later that day abandoned at the intersection of Dartmoor and Woodford drives.

Little Rock police are still searching for the robber and the driver of the other vehicle.