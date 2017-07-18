Man accused of threatening to pull gun over botched taco order

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he threatened to pull a gun on a taco shop employee for giving him the wrong order.

The Los Alamos Monitor reported that Lex Norman Deines was arrested Sunday after a heated exchange with an employee at Rigoberto's Taco Shop near one of the nation's premiere weapons labs.

Los Alamos Police Department Cpl. Jemuel Montoya said an employee told him the 48-year-old Deines promised to retrieve a gun out of his car over the allegedly botched tacos. Witnesses also told police they heard Deines make the gun threat.

Deines was booked at the Los Alamos County jail and is facing disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.