RED SOX

Protest denied

BOSTON — Red Sox Manager John Farrell said Major League Baseball has denied Boston’s protest over a bizarre play on the bases last weekend involving Matt Holliday of the New York Yankees.

Farrell said he wasn’t surprised the protest was denied, but disappointed that the play couldn’t be reviewed. He spoke before the American League East-leading Red Sox hosted Toronto on Monday.

The Red Sox wanted an interference call Saturday in the 11th inning of a game they lost 4-1 in 16 innings at Fenway Park. Holliday retreated toward first base after he was forced out at second on a grounder, sliding back into the bag as the throw came to first baseman Mitch Moreland.

The throw hit Ellsbury and bounced into foul territory. Ellsbury was allowed to stay at first, and didn’t end up scoring.

“No, not surprised because there’s series of factors that are weighed in this,” Farrell said. “I’m a little disappointed that this is not a reviewable play, so when the umpires went to the headset the other night, it was for rules interpretation, it wasn’t to review the play.”

YANKEES

Surgery for Pineda

MINNEAPOLIS — New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda is set to have Tommy John surgery, likely putting him out of action until at least late next year. The Yankees said Pineda will have surgery today to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow.

New York opened a series Monday night in Minnesota. The Yankees began the day holding the second American League wild-card spot and 3 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Boston.

Pineda, 28, is 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA in 17 starts. He is eligible for free agency after this season.

Cincinnati Reds medical director Dr. Timothy Kremchek will do the surgery. He agreed with the original recommendation by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad that Pineda have Tommy John surgery.

Bird to miss 6 weeks

MINNEAPOLIS — New York Yankees first baseman Greg Bird will have ankle surgery today and is expected to miss the next six weeks.

After a strong spring training, Bird hit just.100 with one home run in 19 games to start the season. He was placed on the disabled list on May 2 with a bone bruise on his right ankle. After one rehab assignment was shut down when the pain resurfaced, Bird visited several doctors to determine a course of treatment.

Bird missed all of last season while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Yankees Manager Joe Girardi said the team is hopeful he could return to the field in September.

Dr. Martin O’Malley will perform the surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

ROYALS

Feliz back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have reinstated reliever Neftali Feliz from the paternity list and optioned right-hander Miguel Almonte to Class AAA Omaha during a series of roster moves before Monday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

Feliz has a 2.57 ERA in seven appearances. Almonte did not pitch during his most recent stint. Kansas City also recalled outfielder Billy Burns from the Storm Chasers and optioned Jorge Soler to the same club. The move gives the Royals a speedy pinch runner while providing Soler, who was acquired in an offseason trade for All-Star closer Wade Davis, with regular atbats in the minors.

Meanwhile, Cheslor Cuthbert was sent to Omaha to begin a rehab assignment. The versatile infielder has been on the disabled list since June 26 with a sprained left wrist.

BRAVES

Rodriguez, Santana activated

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have activated utility players Sean Rodriguez and Danny Santana from the disabled list.

Right-hander Jason Hursh and infielder Jace Peterson were optioned to Class AAA Gwinnett.

Rodriguez was scheduled to start at third base in his Braves debut against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Freddie Freeman was set to play at first base.

Rodriguez needed surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder after a vehicle he was driving was rammed by a stolen police car in Miami on Jan. 28. His wife, Giselle, and two of their children were hospitalized and have recovered from their injuries.

There were concerns Rodriguez would miss the season after the surgery. He signed a twoyear, $11.5 million deal with Atlanta in November.

Rodriguez set career highs by hitting .270 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI for Pittsburgh in 2016.

Santana missed the minimum 10 days with a bacterial infection.