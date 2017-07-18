U.S. expands family definition for visas

WASHINGTON -- The State Department on Monday expanded its definition of "close family" to include grandparents and other relatives that constitute a bona fide U.S. relationship for visa applicants and refugees from six mainly Muslim nations.

In response to a Hawaii federal judge's order last week, the department instructed U.S. diplomats to consider grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces and first cousins to meet the criteria for applicants to receive a U.S. visa.

They had been omitted by the department after the Supreme Court in June partially upheld the travel ban issued by President Donald Trump's administration. Initially, the definition of "close family" had included only parents, spouses, fiances, children, adult sons or daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and siblings. Monday's instructions change that.

Under the rules, applicants from the six countries -- Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Yemen -- have to prove a bona fide relationship with a person or entity, such as a "close familial relationship" in the U.S., to be exempt from the ban.

Police say woman lied about baby death

CINCINNATI -- A woman who claimed to have lost her baby during a deadly shooting at a gender reveal party wasn't pregnant, police said Monday.

Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney said investigators don't know why the woman had claimed to be pregnant. She told Ohio news organizations she lost her unborn child after she was wounded in the leg. Police said their investigation is being impeded by "leads known to be lies" that are wasting time.

A 22-year-old Indiana woman, Autum Garrett, was killed and eight people, including three children, were wounded in the shooting when two men opened fire July 8 inside a home. The victims were there to learn the gender of the supposedly expectant mother's child.

Anti-abortion activist found in contempt

SAN FRANCISCO -- A federal judge found an anti-abortion activist in contempt Monday after secretly taken recordings appeared online.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick said David Daleiden, a leader of the anti-abortion Center for Medical Progress who is known for clandestine videos of abortion-rights advocates, had violated the judge's injunction against releasing additional videos.

Orrick also ruled Daleiden's lawyers, former Los Angeles prosecutor Steve Cooley and Brentford Ferreira, had violated his injunction. Ferreira said Monday that they would appeal the judge's contempt ruling.

In 2015, Daleiden's center released secretly recorded videos that it says show Planned Parenthood employees selling fetal tissue for profit, which is illegal. Planned Parenthood said the videos were deceptively edited.

The center is also behind secret recordings at meetings of an abortion providers' group, the National Abortion Federation, in 2014 and 2015. Orrick blocked the release of those videos, but publicly accessible links that led to at least some of the blocked videos appeared on Cooley and Ferreira's website in May.

Jury acquits man in subway shove death

NEW YORK -- A jury on Monday acquitted a man accused of killing a stranger by shoving him into the path of a New York City subway train that struck him minutes later.

Manhattan jurors reached the verdict Monday at the trial of Naeem Davis, who said it was self-defense.

Davis, 34, said Ki-Suck Han, 58, was the drunken instigator of the deadly altercation on a train platform near Times Square in December 2012.

Prosecutors brought a murder charge against Davis, arguing he had shown a "depraved indifference" to Han's life. He also was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Davis said that after they accidentally bumped into each other, Han followed him down the platform, berated him with obscenities, grabbed his shoulder and hurled death threats.

Davis said he pushed Han away, saying he fell "head first onto the tracks and rolling like a bowling ball." In written and videotaped statements, Davis admitted watching as Han tried in vain to climb off the tracks before the train struck him, according to a prosecution document. The scene was captured by a tabloid news photographer.

A Section on 07/18/2017